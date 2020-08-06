'Magnificent Seven' Cast List: Denzel Washington Led An Ensemble Cast In This Action Film

Magnificent Seven was an ensemble cast film that was released in 2016. This action film was directed by Antoine Fuqua and was written by Nic Pizzolatto and Richaard Wenk. This ensemble cast film was remake of the 1960 film of the same name and also the Japanese film Seven Samurai. The cast was diverse, which helped the film’s promotion. It starred seasoned actors like Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, and many others.

Magnificent Seven cast list

1. Denzel Washington as Sam Chisholm

As part of the Magnificent Seven cast Oscar winner Denzel Washington played the role of Sam Chisholm. Sam was an African American US Marshal office who is the leader of the Seven. Denzel Washington as Sam Chisholm recruits six other members as bounty hunters to tackle gold-mining tycoon Bogue in the film.

2. Chris Pratt as Joshua Faraday

Chris Pratt plays the second lead in Magnificent Seven. Pratt as Joshua Faraday loves to gamble and is also fond of explosives and card tricks. This role gave Chris Pratt a different side of the actor than his previous superhero roles and comical characters. In the 1960 original film, a similar character was played by Steve McQueen.

3. Ethan Hawke as Goodnight Robicheaux

Ethan Hawke also got the chance to experiment with his filmography through this role. Goodnight Robicheux is a Confederate soldier and sharpshooter in the film. His character becomes more intriguing as he suffers from PTSD. Just like Chris Pratt’s character, Ethan Hawke’s Goodnight also shares great similarity with Robert Vaughn’s character in the 1960 released film.

4. Byung-hun Lee as Billy Rocks

Byung-hun Lee plays the role of Billy Rocks. Rocks is a knife-wielding Korean assassin. He works closely with Robicheaux’s character in an action film. Byung-hun Lee is a Korean actor and has worked in several critically acclaimed projects like Joint Security Area, Iris, and Masquerade.

5. Vincent D’Onofrio as Jack Horne

Another award-winning actor associated with this ensemble cast film was Vincent D’Onofrio. He played the role of Jack Horne in the film. Horne is a religious mountain man and also a tracker. Vincent has previously worked in films like Jurassic World, Full Metal Jacket, Men In Black, and many other films.

