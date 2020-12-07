Mahershala Ali, Ezra Miller And More Joins 'Invincible' Voice Cast At Prime Video

Invincible is an upcoming adult animated superhero drama series on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on the comic book character of the same name by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Now, the list of voice actors has been revealed for the show.

'Invincible' adds Mahershala Ali, Nicole Byer, Jon Hamm, and more to the voice cast

The makers have announced that new members will be joining the Invincible voice cast list. They are Clancy Brown, Djimon Hounsou, Ezra Miller, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Mahershala Ali, and Nicole Byer. Character names were revealed on Twitter in a thread with placing a photo of each actor next to the role they will be voicing.

Just when you thought the INVINCIBLE cast was already too good… (thread)



Introducing Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood pic.twitter.com/I7ISXXGhrk — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) December 6, 2020

Djimon Hounsou is the Martian Emperor pic.twitter.com/FxQNvr4OHQ — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) December 6, 2020

Ezra Miller is D.A. Sinclair pic.twitter.com/W0881zeSkc — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) December 6, 2020

Jeffrey Donovan is Machine Head pic.twitter.com/D1Ph3x2kJy — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) December 6, 2020

.@nicolebyer is voicing two new characters, Fiona and Vanessa pic.twitter.com/8SzaaXHf1l — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) December 6, 2020

Jon Hamm is voicing a new character, Steve pic.twitter.com/RtoZDDQzMf — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) December 6, 2020

Jonathan Groff is Rick Sheridan pic.twitter.com/ADVSwqUY5W — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) December 6, 2020

And Mahershala Ali (!!!) is Titan pic.twitter.com/50X4CJffjv — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) December 6, 2020

Invincible will show Mark Grayson as a normal teenager, whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. The boy begins to develop powers of his own as he turns 17. The previously announced voice cast members include Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, Mark Hamill as Art Rosebaum, J. K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Mae Whitman as Fightmaster & Dropkick, Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson/ Doc Seismic, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot and others.

Invincible first season on Prime Video will consist of eight episodes with a running time of 60 minutes each. Simon Racioppa, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder serve as executive producers on the series. The production company involved is Kirkman and Alpert’s Skybound. The show is expected to arrive in 2021.

Promo Image Source: InvincibleHQ Twitter

