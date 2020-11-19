'You' Season 3 Adds 12 Actors To The Cast; Know Their Character Details

You is a psychological thriller series that premieres on Netflix. The first two seasons got good responses from the viewers and the makers have renewed it for a third part. Now the series has added a dozen actors to its cast, upping some old members as series regulars.

Also Read | 'You' Season 3 Begins Production, Netflix Releases First Set Photo

You season 3 rounds out cast with 12 additions

Variety recently revealed the actors who will be joining You season 3 on Netflix. Saffron Burrows, Dylan Arnold, and Tati Gabrielle have been cast in the series for regular roles. Burrows appeared in a recurring role in season 2. Other members who will be seen as recurring guests are Michael McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Christopher O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, and Jack Fisher.

All 12 Character Descriptions

Saffron Burrows (Mozart in the Jungle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) returns as Love’s mother, Dottie. After her son’s death, Dottie is determined to pour her love and attention into Love and her new grandchild. Burrows joins S3 as a series regular.

Dylan Arnold (Halloween, Nashville) plays Theo, a college student with a strained and complicated relationship with his stepfather. Theo is wise and perceptive, but vulnerable and troubled, with a propensity to get tangled up in his loved ones’ problems and to drown his own in controlled substances and dangerous behaviour.

Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays Marienne, a smart, no-nonsense librarian who doesn’t let much get by her. Marienne is a keen observer of the neighbourhood’s denizens, too savvy in the ways of the real world to be taken in by patrons’ privilege and oblivious entitlement. Beneath her practical, buttoned-up exterior, Marienne is hiding personal struggles that continue to set her back hard as she tries to create a better life for herself and her young child.

Michaela McManus (The Village, Aquarius) plays Natalie, Joe’s next-door neighbour and the subject of his growing fascination. Married to a powerful man, Natalie is professionally and socially successful. But she sees through the shallow, Stepford-Esque vibe that surrounds her, and beneath her wry exterior, she leads a secret life. one that Joe is willing to work hard to learn more about.

Also Read | Fans Of Netflix Series 'You' Speculate About Next Season's Victim

Shannon Chan-Kent (Another Life) plays Kiki, a devoted member of Sherry’s cliquish “mean girl” friend group. Kiki is a wife, mother and life coach who enjoys a life of entitlement, frequenting mid-day fitness classes and enjoying lengthy gossip sessions at the local cafe.

Ben Mehl (The Good Wife) plays Dante, a librarian who retains his wit and equanimity no matter what the day brings. A veteran whose eyesight was damaged, Dante is a dedicated family man with a husband and two stepchildren who long to expand his family and gets delighted in helping his friends with their children.

Chris O’Shea (Madam Secretary) plays Andrew, an adoring member of Sherry’s cliquish inner circle. A fit stay-at-home dad, Andrew is dependably tuned in to the latest town gossip.

Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives, Hawaii 5-0) plays Brandon. Kiki’s husband, who struck it rich in his mid 20’s as a tech investor, is now a stay-at-home dad for his kids.

Also Read | You Season 3 To Star Scott Speedman As Matthew, Fans Guess What His Plot May Be

Bryan Safi (9-1-1, Desperados) plays Jackson. Andrew’s wry husband; they have an enviable, loving marriage. Despite Jackson has a high-powered job as a tech attorney and he has managed to stay humble.

Mackenzie Astin (Homeland, The Loudest Voice) plays Gil-a mild-mannered geology professor who is thoughtful, friendly, and genuinely good-hearted though a bit vanilla and naive.

Ayelet Zurer (Angels & Demons, Daredevil) plays Dr Chandra. A chic, brusque, but extremely seasoned couple’s therapist who has every intention of getting to the bottom of her patients’ issues.

Jack Fisher (NCIS, Agents of Shield) plays Young Joe Goldberg. Seen in flashbacks where he is bullied mercilessly, Young Joe is sensitive and vulnerable to influence.

Also Read | Jennifer Garner And Zoe Saldana To Be A Part Of Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'The Adam Project'

You season 3 cast has Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn. It has commenced filming a few weeks ago, following all safety guidelines. The Netflix series is expected to be available in mid-2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.