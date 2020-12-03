'Vikings' Season 6 Final Episodes To Debut On Prime Video Ahead Of History Channel

The historical period drama series, Vikings has generated many fans over the years. The show will end with its sixth season and the first part of it was released in December 2019. Now, the second part of the series is set to arrive on December 30 on Amazon Prime Video in a few countries.

Vikings final episodes to premiere on Prime Video

Vikings season 6 part B will consist of 10 episodes and conclude the show. The trailer for the same was dropped by the makers, giving insight into what fans can expect. Now Variety has confirmed that the series finale will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 30, even before the History channel.

The last 10 episodes will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and Ireland on the streaming platform. They will then roll out on History, which has aired the entire show from its very beginning. However, an exact date for that has not been announced yet. The episodes are expected to drop all at once so that fans can binge-watch the series.

Vikings creator, writer, and executive producer Michael Hirst said that their monumental show is coming to its conclusion, but not before the fans have had the chance to watch some of his all-time favorite episodes. He informed that Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Hirst stated that the viewers should prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if they have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them, he noted.

Prime Video vice president of worldwide content licensing Brad Beale also talked about the collaboration. He said that the streamers have already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of Vikings at several places. Beale mentioned that on December 30, Prime members in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final ten episodes.

Vikings season 6 cast has Alexander Ludwig, Alex Høgh Andersen, Marco Ilsø, Jordan Patrick Smith, Danila Kozlovsky, Peter Franzen, Georgia Hirst, Ragga Ragnars, Alicia Agneson, and others. Different from other locations, the series is currently available on Netflix in India. The release date and platform for its final episodes in the country are not confirmed yet. Vikings season 6 ending of first part shocked many as Bjorn Ironside was seemingly killed. But Vikings season 6 plot for the second part shows that Bjorn is alive and he will return to defend his birthplace.

