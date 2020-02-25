Maia Campbell: Everything You Would Need To Know About The Model Turned Actor; Read

Maia Chinassa Campbell is an American model turned actor who is best known for her role as Nicole on the 1994 comedy show South Central. She worked in several television shows and movies throughout her career which began in 1993. She debuted as Shante in Poetic Justice and from there went on to carry her career forward till her last known appearance in the 2017 series Doctor Impostor.

Source: Maia Campbell Instagram

Maia Campbell now and everything you would need to know about her

Recently fans have been worried about the whereabouts of Maia. It was reported by an entertainment portal that she struggled with several issues as a child. Her first role was offered to her at just 16 years of age and hence she dealt with a lot of issues on public forums. It was reported that from 1998 to 2002, she lost the custody of her daughter due to her refusal to seek help for her bipolar disorder.

In 2009, an entertainment portal confirmed that Campbell was being treated in a treatment facility. Her father spoke out to the public and asked them for their support in such a difficult time. He also mentioned that his daughter will soon realise that help and healing will come with acceptance. However, in 2010, Maia was arrested for theft and sent to a mental health facility in California.

In 2015, the actor once again had a run-in with authorities, according to an entertainment portal. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and had to be handcuffed after she refused to leave the restaurant. Later in 2017, a video surfaced on the internet where she can be seen asking for drugs at a local gas station. Campbell, however, denied the claims and said she doesn’t need any support.

