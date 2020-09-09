Maisie Williams Looks Up To Twilight's Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart For Inspiration?

Maisie Williams received fame with her performance as Arya Stark in popular fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones. After appearing in the big-budget show, she is now seen in an independent horror thriller film, The Owners. The actor said that she would another indie movie Twilight work in more indie projects and is inspired by along with its actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Maisie Williams inspired by Twilight, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maisie Williams was asked if she would do more independent projects after Games of Thrones and was given the example of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Twilight. She said that she would “absolutely” go the indie route. She explained that the industry is “very different” to what it was when The Twilight Saga concluded, in the sense that the television industry has skyrocketed recently and not as many indie films are being made. The actor stated that people who have these “really wonderful indie stories” have now started stretching them out and making them into TV shows because it is more likely to get made. Williams mentioned that there are still some indie filmmakers, and she has been meeting with a lot of them. She noted that if there are enough indie movies who want to cast her, then yes, she will be doing indies for a long time. But she knows that the industry is different now, and so she has to be wary of that, also.

Maisie Williams added that she looks up to Robert Pattinson, and Kristen Stewart. She stated that she loves what they did. The actor explained that she loves what Kristen Stewart did before Twilight, but she really has watched so many of her movies since. She mentioned that she has “really just been trying to understand” what Stewart did so well, the decisions she made and how that really affected the longevity of her career. Williams said that she “definitely do look up” to the both of them, and she will be taking notes and following in Pattinson and Stewart’s footsteps.

Robert Pattinson played Edward Cullen, while Kristen Stewart portrayed Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga. There are five films in the series released from 2008 to 2012. They received mix reviews from the audiences but were blockbusters at the box office. Both Pattinson and Stewart have done several independent projects following their Twilight success. Now Maisie Williams seems to be going on the same path.

