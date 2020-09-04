'The Batman' Star Robert Pattinson Tests COVID-19 Positive, Shoot Halted Again In London

Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The actor recently returned on the sets of The Batman as it resumes filming in the United Kingdom, London. Now the production has been shut down again for safety measures.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Starrer 'The Batman' To Resume Production In September In The UK

Robert Pattinson tests COVID-19 positive on 'The Batman' sets

Earlier, there was news out that The Batman shooting has been temporarily shut down again due to a member being COVID-19 positive. No information about the individual was revealed. Warner Bros. shared the news with an official statement, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” A few hours later Vanity Fair confirmed that the individual who became sick was none other than Robert Pattinson who plays the lead. The Batman just resumed filming and was only three days into production.

Also Read | Warner Bros Sets Up COVID-19 Reporting System Before The Batman & Fantastic Beasts 3 Shoot

Robert Pattinson will be kept in self-isolation for at least a few weeks until he recovers fully from the novel virus. The actor plays Bruce Wayne / Batman in the film, and the project revolves around him. The production being suspended until his recovery is expected to be costly, putting a dent on the budget. Earlier, filming of The Batman was shut down in March, along with many other projects around the world, due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The movie has only completed around 25 per cent of its work and has months of material left to shoot, eyeing to wrapping it up by the end of the year. The film has already been delayed by nearly four months. Extensive protocols were said to be in-action by Warner Bros. as The Batman resumed filming in London.

Also Read | 'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Reveals Why He Wanted Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne

The Batman teaser was dropped during the DC FanDome event. It received immense response from the audiences. Robert Pattinson as the cape crusader along with the other cast created a huge hype among the fans. The gritty tone of the teaser and putting a detective Batman on the front was liked by the viewers.

Also Read | Matt Reeves' The Batman To Explore Tortured Soul Of Robert Pattinson's Young Bruce Wayne

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman cast also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The movie will show Robert Pattinson as he is in year two of wearing the cape and cowl and will explore more of his detective side. The Batman is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.