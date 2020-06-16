Kit Harington's Dramatic New Look Shows His 'Jon Snow' Days Are Long Over; See Pic

Kit Harington rose to fame for playing the character of Jon Snow in fantasy series, Game of Thrones. His long black curls became a trademark of not only his character, but also for him as an actor. However, recently the actor chopped off his curls and flaunted his new dramatic look.

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington sports a dramatic new look

Kit Harington was recently spotted in London flaunting a buzz cut. The 33-year-old actor looked completely different from his Jon Snow persona as he sported a black turtle-neck T-shirt and blue jeans. He paired his outfit with grey suede boots.

A far cry from his previous look, Game of Thrones', Kit Harington did seem to look dashing while walking his dog on the streets of London. Holding a brown paper bag, he might have been out to get some food supplies for his adorable pooch. Take a look:

I’m ready to bend the knee for Kit Harrington. pic.twitter.com/aBoiuvZFvn — j o h n n y (@Iceman81X) June 15, 2020

Earlier, Kit Harington had revealed in an interview that he has had enough with Jon Snow's look. He had also added that he wanted to step away from the limelight and "enjoy" obscurity. He wished to have a hair cut.

Kit Harrington and Salma Hayek will star in Marvel's The Eternals. However, in the interview, he had also mentioned he wanted "short-short" hair when asked about his preferred hair length. Harington also opened up about his beard and said it would be difficult to get rid of it since he had come to like it. He also added that although his role as Jon Snow was "brilliant", but he cannot go into his next one looking like his old character.

Kit Harington also seems to be living up to his decision to enjoying obscurity as the actor had not been spotted for a while. He was last clicked at Golden Globes with wife Rose Leslie. The duo had tied the knot in 2018. Although they are about to celebrate their second anniversary, Kit and Rose have not been spotted in public together before Golden Globes.

