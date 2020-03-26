Malaika Arora Has 'Mallu' Connection With Swetha Warrier On 'India's Best Dancer'; Read

Dance reality show, India's Best Dancer is garnering a lot of attention because of its unique content. A recent performance on the show by Swetha Warrier left the judges, especially Malaika Arora stunned. Malaika connected with the contestant as both Malaika and Swetha hail from the state of Kerala.

Malaika Arora connects with Swetha Warrier on the sets of India's Best Dancer

On India's Best Dancer, Swetha Warrier along with her choreographer, Aishwarya had performed a western-classical fusion on the song Dilbar. Their performance turned out to be phenomenal and was praised by all the three judges of India's Best Dancer. Malaika Arora especially loved Swetha's dance and also connected with her after learning she is also from Kerala, Malaika's childhood place.

Malaika Arora even coined a term for Swetha and Aishwarya, 'Malla ke Mallus' on India's Best Dancer. Later, Swetha Warrier confessed on the show that she has been dancing since she was three years old and her inspiration is her mother. She also reportedly added that her mother is a trained dancer. The mother-daughter duo also went on to perform Bharatnatyam on the song Aami Je Tomar on India's Best Dancer.

Malaika Arora's family

Malaika Arora reportedly has Keralian roots on her mother's side. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Catholic who married the Punjabi man, Anil Aurora, hailing from the town of Fazilka. However, Malaika's parents reportedly got divorced when the latter was 11-years-old.

