Malika Haqq Cries On KUWTK's S19; BFF Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Real Reason

In the latest KUWTK Season 19 sneak peek, Khloe and Khadijah are planning Malika’s baby shower. But things turn sour after Malika gets angry over the baby shower planning. Khloe Kardashian is then ready to provide all the support to her BFF Malika Haqq, but she still isn't clear about why her friend is so upset. This sneak peek finally reveals the real reason why the pregnant reality star freaked out while giving details about the kind of baby shower she expects.

Why was Khloe’s BFF Malika in tears on KUWTK S19?

The Kardashian – Jenner clan are known for their lavish parties. These parties also include some Instagram-worthy baby showers. Recently, a sneak peek from KUWTK Season 19 showed Khloe Kardashian and her BFF Khadijah Haqq planning a baby shower for Malika.

But while Khloe Kardashian and Khadijah seemed all-ready to throw a good baby shower, Malika seemed overwhelmed by the details for this party. In the sneak peek, Khloe and Khadijah ask Malika what she does not want at the baby shower. Malika responds to this question by saying that she does not want a “bunch of people”.

After hearing this response, Khadijah asks her pregnant twin how many guests she is expecting at the baby shower. Malika responds by saying, 50-55 people. Khloe and Khadijah are both shocked by this revelation since Malika did not the baby shower to be over-crowded. Khloe also added that she thinks 55 is a lot of people.

Malika Haqq responds to this by saying that the baby shower is stressing her out and reveals that her ex O.T. Genasis’ mother wants to invite several guests, including her six sisters. After talking about the number of guests, Malika Haqq adds that she is close to cancelling the baby shower altogether. She says this and cuts the call.

In the confessional of the episode, Khloe Kardashian reveals that she is disappointed in her BFF Malika Haqq for not wanting a baby a shower anymore. She added that she knows that if the baby shower does not happen, Malika will regret it. Soon, Khloe and Kadijah are seen calling Malika once again regarding the baby shower.

The moment Malika picks up the phone, she bursts into tears. She then reveals that she is “stressed out” because of all the planning. Both Khadijah Haqq and Khloe Kardashian are then seen supporting the pregnant reality star. Soon, the scene changes and Khloe Kardashian talks about the phone call in the confessional. She reveals that Malika Haqq is definitely not crying over the baby shower but due to her issues with her ex, OT.

