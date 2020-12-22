'Unpaused' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Roles They Portray

Amazon Prime's Unpaused is a collection of five different stories from five different directors. It consists of love stories, new beginnings, hope and second chances. The whole film was directed during the COVID-19 pandemic and features Gulshan Devaiah, Sumeet Vyas, Richa Chadha, Abhishek Banerjee, Ratna Pathak and many more. The films were directed by Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun. Here's the list of the cast of Unpaused.

Unpaused Cast

Gulshan Devaiah as Ahan

Ahan is the protagonist of the first part, Glitch. Set in the dystopian world, Ahan is one of the survivors of the deadly virus. He is cautious yet funny. He is afraid of what the virus has done to the world but is brave enough to go out on a date. He is charming and that is one of the reasons why his date fell in love with him instantly.

Richa Chadha as Devika

The second story, The Apartment, focuses on the life of Devika Singh. She suffers from mental health issues which accelerates when her journalist husband is accused of sexual assault. While she suffers from mental breakdown during Janta Curfew, she portrays the daily life of people suffering from depression and anxiety.

Abhishek Banerjee as Manish

Manish takes over the third story, Vishanu, he is a labourer who is stuck in an unknown city. He struggles with finance to go back to his home-town. His only getaway during the pandemic was making TikTok videos with his wife.

Ratna Pathak Shah as Uma

Uma, the protagonist of Chand Mubarak, who is a senior citizen. She forms an unlikely friendship with an auto driver, Rafiq, who goes out of his way to help her. She is an independent woman who is lonely and finds happiness in her friendship.

Rinku Rajguru as Priyanka

In the last segment of the movie, Rat-a-tat, Priyanka is a broke young woman living in the building. She forms a bond with 65-year old Archana who helps her through the lockdown. Priyanka is expressive and loves to talk. Her encounter with a rat brings her closer to Archana.

This was the list of Unpaused characters who played the role of protagonist in their segment of the movie. With an IMDB rating of 7.3/10, the movie is being liked by the viewers. They can connect with the stories as it focuses on the ongoing pandemic situation.

