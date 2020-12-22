'Run Raja Run' Cast: Here's A List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Run Raja Run was the directorial debut of Sujith and was bankrolled by Uppalapati Pramod and V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy on UV Creations banner. The romantic comedy thriller released in theatres on August 1, 2014, and received positive reviews from critics.

The film revoles around the titular character Raja, who is heartbroken after his girlfriend dumps him. However, his life changes when he meets and falls in love with another woman who happens to be a police commissioner's daughter. Read on to know about Run Raja Run cast:

Also Read: 'ACP Shiva' Cast: Read On And Find Out Actors Who Were Part Of This Tamil Flick

Run Raja Run cast

Sharwanand Myneni

Sharwanand Myneni plays the titular role of Raja in the movie. He is the son of a vegetable vendor and breaks up with many girls around the city because of his honesty. The actor made his debut with the film Engeyum Eppodhum and received the Best Male Debut at the 1st South Indian International Movie Awards for his performance in the blockbuster.

Seerat Kapoor

Seerat Kapoor plays the role of Priya in the movie who is later seen as the love interest of Raja in the movie. Kapoor is also a model, choreographer and dancer besides from being an actor and entered the industry as an Assistant Choreographer with the movie Rockstar. Run Raja Run marked her acting debut.

Also Read: 'Spotlight On Christmas' Cast: List Of Actors Who Will Be Seen In The Holiday Film

Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh plays the role of Nayeem Basha in the movie. The actor who made his debut with the 2010 film Karma is also a director and screenwriter. Some of his best performances came in the films Panjaa, Ladies & Gentlemen, Baahubali: The Beginning, Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari and Evaru.

Sampath Raj

Sampath Raj plays Police Commissioner Dileep Kumar in the movie. He is the father of Priya who is Raja’s love interest. The actor is popularly known for acting in the Venkat Prabhu trilogy which includes the movies Chennai 600028, Saroja and Goa. Raj is mostly known for portraying negative roles.

Jayaprakash

V Jayaparaksh was seen playing th role of Prakash in the movie. The actor started his career in the 2000s as a producer and has bankrolled several projects under his banner GJ Cinema. He debuted as an actor with Mayakannadi in 2007 and is popularly known for his performances in Pasanga, Naadodigal, Naan Mahaan Alla, Yuddham Sei, Mankatha, Moodar Koodam, and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum.

Also Read: 'Naach Lucky Naach' Cast: Details About The Cast Of The Musical Dance Film

Also Read: 'Vedalam' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 2015 Action Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.