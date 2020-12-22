Vitara Brezza Ad Cast And Other Details About The Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a subcompact crossover SUV. The latest edition of the car was unveiled in 2020 with a new advertisement. The Vitara Brezza ad cast has features two fresh and young faces as the lead actors with one veteran star.

Vitara Brezza ad cast and more

Released in March 2020, the all-new Vitara Brezza ad focuses the wicked that it has along with unleashing its power. It shows a boy and a girl who gets out of a club. The guy asks to go for a coffee, but the girl says it is too late as it has past midnight. The two race towards the latter’s home in the all-new Vitara Brezza. As they reach their destination, the girl’s parents are standing at the door. The guy apologies to the girl’s mother for bringing her a bit late. He asks her for coffee to make it up to her. The mother is seen mesmerized by the car and agrees for a coffee. She gets in the car and the two go off for a drive. The young girl and her father is seen surprised.

Vitara Brezza ad's actors

The All-new Vitara Brezza ad features Aditya Seal as the boy who drives the car. Sanjana Sanghi plays the girl who is getting late. The mother of the girl is portrayed by Tisca Chopra who has acted in more than 45 feature films in various languages.

Aditya Seal made his debut in 2002 with Ek Chhotisi Love Story. He has appeared in movies like Purani Jeans (2014), Tum Bin II (2016), Namasta England (2018) and Student of the Year 2 (2019). His recent work was Indoo Ki Jawani with Kiara Advani and web series Forbidden Love.

Sanjana Sanghi first appeared in Rockstar (2011) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. She was then seen in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns (2017) in cameo roles. Sanghi grabbed everyone’s attention with her first lead role in Dil Bechara opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in his last work. She will next appear with Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within scheduled for 2021.

Tisca Chopra’s early work includes 15 August, Platform and I Love India in 1993. Her popular performances include movies like Taqdeerwala (1995), Taare Zameen Par (2007), Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), Ghayal Once Again (2016), Good Newwz (2020) and more. Chopra was seen in television shows like Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, Karishma Kaa Karishma, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and others.

