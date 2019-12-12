Man Returns Olivia Newton-John's Jacket After Buying It In Auction For $243,200

Olivia Newton-John's iconic jacket from the movie Grease was recently sold at a charity auction. The actress believed that the jacket has gone for good but the anonymous buyer decided to return the jacket back to the person who he believed was the rightful owner of the jacket.

Buyer remains anonymous

The buyer who wanted to remain anonymous bought the jacket at a charity auction for $243,200. The money for the charity was being raised for the Olivia Newton-John's Cancer Research and Wellness Centre in Australia. While giving the jacket back to Grammy-winning singer and actress he said that he was her number one fan and the jacket belongs to her and the collective soul of all the fans who love her. He also added that the soundtrack should not sit in some unknown billionaire's collection, forgotten or used for bragging purpose. It was for those reasons that the buyer decided to return the jacket back to her.

Read: The Crown: Imelda Staunton To Take Over From Olivia Colman As The Queen?

Read: Kabir Singh Achieves Milestone, Beats Avengers Endgame As Most Searched Movie Of 2019

The auction house where the jacket was sold merely said that the buyer was a medical professional. The jacket and skin-tight pants that Newton-John wore during the movie were sold separately and made $405,700 for the charity. The video shows the actress screaming with excitement when she realised what was in the bright pink, gift-wrapped box. She is also heard saying that she thought the buyer was the best and not because of the jacket but because of the gesture. The buyer also asked if Newton-John will put the jacket on the display in her cancer centre and she readily agreed to it.

The charity auction in total raised $2.4 million for the Olivia Newton-John's Cancer Research Centre and Wellness centre. As per Newton-John's request, the winners were asked to take a picture with their purchased items.

Read: Birds Of Prey Director Cathy Yan Reveals Interesting Details About The Plot Of The Movie

Read: Black Widow: What Does The Marvel Movie Have In Store For Scarlett Johansson's Character?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.