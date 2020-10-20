Where Is 'Man With A Plan' Filmed? Read To Know Where The Famous 2016 Sitcom Was Shot

Man With A Plan is a situational-comedy that aired on CBS network. The show was first aired in October 2016 and ended in June 2020. Man With A Plan has four seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Grace Kaufman and Hala Finley among several others.

Also read | 'Saaho' Shooting Locations: Know The Picturesque Locations Of The Movie

Also read | Where Is 'Restored' Filmed? Here Are Details About The Series' Filming Locations

Here are the details of Man With A Plan filming locations

Where was Man With A Plan filmed?

According to a report by Cinemaholic, The situational-comedy is filmed in the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles, California.

Also read | 'Life Of Josutty' Shooting Location: Where Was The Dileep Starrer Filmed?

CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles, California.

The CBS Studio is the production branch of the CBS Network. Though the show is said to be based in Pittsburgh, it is actually shot here. The studio has 18 sound stages and spans over 210,000 square feet. It is one of the best studios in Los Angeles with the latest filming facilities. The shootings of various other shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Seinfeld and Parks and Recreations have taken place at this studio.

Also read | Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Shooting Location: Know Where The Film Was Shot

The CBS Studios are located in the Los Angeles district in the San Fernando Valley. The studio has three permanent sets namely that of New York Street, Central Park, and Residential Street. The studio also 200 permanent and portable dressing rooms and 9 multi-purpose rooms.

Man With A Plan is a show about an old-school father Adam, played by Matt LeBlanc, and his wife Andi, played by Liza Snyder. The multi-tasking done by both Adam and Andi in the show in terms of raising three children and also handling a job is very well depicted. What adds to the fun-factor of the show are the characters of Adam’s father Joe and his brother Don. Adam runs a contracting business with Don.

Matt LeBlanc’s unbeatable comic timing and his classic dialogue delivery keep the viewers entertained throughout. Matt LeBlanc shot to fame because of his character Joey from the 1994 classic sitcom FRIENDS. He also has received three Emmy nominations for his performance in FRIENDS.

Image courtesy- @manwithaplancbs Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.