Mandalorian Season 2 Cast Boats Of Actors Such As Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito & More

The Mandalorian is an interesting action, adventure, sci-fi series. The story deals with the adventures of a lone bounty hunter in the far reaches of the world, far from the jurisdiction of the New Republic. The film is created by Jon Favreau and produced under the banner of Fairview Entertainment, Golem Creations, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios.

The trailer of the second season released on September 15, 2020. The series is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and suspenseful twists and turns. Know who is a part of the Mandalorian season 2 cast below

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian

In the series, Pedro Pascal essays the role of the main character, The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian is a lone gunfighter and a bounty hunter often referred to as "Mando." He is a "founding man" who was rescued at a young age by Mandalorians during the Clone Wars. Pascal described his character as a Clint Eastwood-esque with advanced fighting skills and a "questionable moral character"

The Child/ Baby Yoda

The Child or Baby Yoda is a member of the same unidentified species as the powerful Jedi Master Yoda with identical Force abilities. The child is a kid of 50 years of age. It is found and defended by the Mandalorian while being hunted by other bounty hunters.

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

In the trailer, Greef Karga is shown as a tough character who is very strong-minded and determined that things should go according to him. He is a former magistrate and chief of a bounty hunter guild that hires Mandalo to track down a valuable commodity. The actor garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for his acting skills in the first season.

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Gina Carano essays the role of Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. Her character is a former Rebel Shock Trooper, a soldier who has become an ally to the main character of the series. The actor did not make an appearance on the latest trailer.

Supporting roles in 'The Mandalorian'

Werner Herzog as The Client in The Mandalorian

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon The Mandalorian

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian

Barry Hanley as Gamorrean Fighter in The Mandalorian

