The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Gives Fans 'high Hopes' For Disney Plus' Star Wars Series

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is released by the makers. It gives a fresh glimpse at the upcoming Disney+ series. Season one was a success for the streaming platform and fans of the series are eagerly waiting for its next outing. Check out their reactions to The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer here.

Also Read | The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Date For Streaming On Disney Plus Revealed!

'The Mandalorian season 2' trailer fans' reactions

I can't tell you what a huge shot of serotonin #TheMandalorianseason2 trailer has given me. Baby Yoda is just the purest source of joy. The Armorer's voice & the beautifully mythic way she talks is so deeply soothing to me. Daddy Mando has my heart forever. It's SW at its best 😍 pic.twitter.com/wrJoNgCGiK — Laura K-A: every garbage can has its lid 🙃 (@Laura_K_A) September 15, 2020

I just watched The Mandalorian season 2 trailer and I'm so excited!!! I have high hopes pic.twitter.com/U00vi9Erpu — knee 🧸 (@adamsknee13) September 16, 2020

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 trailer… OMGoodness. I think Disney just gave @Jon_Favreau all the money and said… “Go and do what you do!”



Looks AMAZING… and yes I literally LOLed at that one part.



Don’t need to see more, just give it to me already! 🤣https://t.co/ecwfoFM87K — Tyroga (@tyroga) September 16, 2020

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Gets 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave On-board

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer does not reveal much about the upcoming series. It shows Mando on a journey with The Child (Baby Yoda) to reunite him with his race, The Jedi. They travel by air, water and land, along with fighting bad guys. The two seems to have developed a bond and understanding with each other. Sasha Banks is the only new actor that the viewers got a glimpse of.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian Season 2' Will Show Personal Character Arcs Just Like Game Of Thrones

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

The Mandalorian season 2 cast will have Pedro Pascal reprising his titular character as Din Djarin. Although the trailer focuses only on the journey of Mando and Baby Yoda, there are several Star Wars characters that will appear in the series. Carl Weathers and Gina Carano will also make a comeback as Greef Karga and Cara Dune, respectively.

Giancarlo Esposito will return as Moff Gideon. He was prominently seen only in the last episode of season one but is expected to have a bigger role in the second instalment. The new cast is said to feature Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff and Timothy Olyphant.

Also Read | Is 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Already In Works At Disney Plus?

The Mandalorian season 2 directors include showrunner Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, Carl Weathers, Dave Filoni, Peyton Reed, Rick Famuyiwa and Robert Rodriguez. Favreau is executively producing the series along with Filoni, Colin Wilson and Kathleen Kennedy. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer. The series is speculated to have around eight episodes, resembling the first season. The Mandalorian season 2 is scheduled to stream on Disney Plus from October 30, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.