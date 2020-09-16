When Does 'Mandalorian' Take Place In The 'Star Wars' Universe? Find Out

Since the release of The Mandalorian series in 2019, the internet has been buzzing with Baby Yoda memes. And within a year the showrunners are back with The Mandalorian season 2. The new season is set to release on October 30 on Disney Plus.

The trailer of the new season was released on September 15, 2020, and the anticipation among fans, about the new season of the Star Wars show, has skyrocketed. However, thanks to the convoluted order of events in Star Wars movies, it has become a Herculean task for many fans to figure out the what is happening in The Mandalorian and in which year it’s happening. Read on to “When does Mandalorian take place in Star Wars timeline?”

Star Wars Timeline: Explained

The titular character in The Mandalorian is played by the Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal. Pascal portrays a bounty hunter who hails from the mysterious planet Mandalor. The Mandalorian is always seen wearing the traditional armour of his homeland. In his Bounty hunting expeditions, The Mandalorian operates in the chaotic outer reaches of the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

In a recent interview given to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jon Favreau explained that the chaos in the series is the result of the Empire’s fall and compared it to the chaos that followed the fall of the Roman Empire.

When does Mandalorian take place in the Star Wars timeline?

In his interview Favreau stated that The Mandalorian is set five years after the fall of the Empire in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983) and 25 years before the rise of the First Order which is the authoritarian regime that firmly controls the galaxy in Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015) begins. However, if we speak in terms of the more confusing Star Wars time period, Return of the Jedi is set in 4 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). The Force Awakens is set in 34 ABY, this means that The Mandalorian takes place around 9 ABY. 9 ABY is also the time when the New Republic and the democratic government is formed by the Rebel Alliance has a stronghold open the galaxy. The Rebel Alliance had come to power following their victory over the Empire.

The Mandalorian Trailer for Season 2

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer was released on September 15, 2020. The trailer has already garnered over 4 million views. The trailer features the fierce Mandalorian and his slow ageing 50-year-old partner Baby Yoda, who for some reason is still a baby at 50. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are seen undertaking some adventurous and risky journeys as the trailer progresses.

