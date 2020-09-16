Sasha Banks Makes Cameo Appearance In The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer; Watch Video

WWE fans were left excited to see former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks make a cameo appearance in The Mandalorian season 2 trailer. The trailer for the new season, which will drop on October 30, was released on Tuesday, with Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado) making a brief appearance at the 49-second mark. This will mark the television debut for Banks, who was recently taken off WWE tapings after an assault from former tag-team partner and friend, Bayley.

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer: Sasha Banks cameo

Banks mysteriously appears and disappears in the trailer just when the titular character, Din Djarin and Baby Yoda (The Child) seen waking into a port. Banks appeared as a hooded character, which currently remains unknown to even the most hardcore fans of the Star Wars universe. Banks' cameo appearance in the trailer came at the same time when the characters were discussing about Jedis, which might suggest the WWE superstar could be revealed to be a Jedi hero.

Some fans believe, Banks could be playing the role of Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian warrior and one of the main characters in the animated show 'Star Wars Rebels.' As of now, it remains unclear what character Banks will be portraying in the show.

As mentioned, Banks was written off television after being brutally attacked by SmackDown Women's champion Bayley. After Banks and Bayley failed to re-capture the tag titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on a recent episode of SmackDown, Bayley turned on her friend, attacking Banks with chairs, steel steps and a host of weapons. WWE then noted Sasha will be kept on the sidelines as she suffered a severe bone bruise in her knee and also injured her neck.

A feud between Banks and Bayley is long overdue in the WWE, with fans waiting for years to see the two best friends clash in the squared circle. According to the latest reports, the awaited feud is just around the corner and the two could face each other at a pay-per-view after Clash of Champions, presumably at Hell in a Cell.

Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown title against Nikki Cross at Clash of Champions. Banks could possibly make a return on the show to attack Bayley and setting up the exciting feud.

