'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Trailer Out: Mando's Mission Is To Reunite Baby Yoda With Jedi

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 is an upcoming Disney+ series. The first season got great responses from the audiences and fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting for the second season. Now the first official trailer of The Mandalorian season 2 is released by the makers.

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer gives a fresh look at the upcoming series without revealing much about it. The 1:52 minutes short trailer shows the bounty hunter who wants to reunite The Child (Baby Yoda) to his race. A conversation between Mando and the Armorer is heard where the latter informs the former that Baby Yoda belongs to the Jedi race. So the bounty hunter has to deliver The Child the to a race which has been his enemy.

Sasha Banks appears as a mysterious woman in a hood in the trailer for a fraction of second and disappears. The Mandalorian and The Child are travelling by air, water and land to reach their destination. They end up in sparring match up where the duo is threatened. Baby Yoda closes his shelter and the bounty hunter takes down the bad guys. It hints that the future Jedi master has gotten along with Mando and now seems to understand situations. Check out the trailer below:

The Mandalorian season 2 cast will have Pedro Pascal reprising his titular character as Din Djarin. Although the trailer focuses only on the journey of Mando and Baby Yoda, there are several Star Wars characters that will appear in the series. Carl Weathers and Gina Carano will also make a comeback as Greef Karga and Cara Dune, respectively.

Giancarlo Esposito will return as Moff Gideon. He was prominently seen only in the last episode of season one but is expected to have a bigger role in the second instalment. The new cast is said to feature Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff and Timothy Olyphant.

The Mandalorian season 2 directors include showrunner Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, Carl Weathers, Dave Filoni, Peyton Reed, Rick Famuyiwa and Robert Rodriguez. Favreau executively is producing the series along with Filoni, Colin Wilson and Kathleen Kennedy. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer. The Mandalorian season 2 is scheduled to stream on Disney Plus from October 30, 2020. It is expected to have around eight episodes, just like the first season.

