'The Mandalorian' To Return With Second Season Next Year In Autumn

Fans of the instant hit Disney series The Mandalorian will be glad to know that a second season for the series has just been announced. Showrunner and executive producer Jon Favreau announced the good news on Twitter and said that fresh episodes will be coming in the fall of 2020.

Along with the news of the release date of season 2, Favreau also shared a picture of an alien race called Gamorrean, while Gammorreans inhabit the Star Wars Universe they have not been seen since Return of the Jedi in 1983. The picture of the Gammorrens does provide some hints to where the next season may take us.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Gammorrens

The Gammorrens were first seen as guards to Jabba the Hutt in the original Star Wars Trilogy so perhaps the Hutt clan may make an entrance in the next season. The news that there will be a second season comes just hours after the season one premiere. The timeline for the next season for anyone that is confused is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire but before the rise of the First Order led by Supreme Leader Snoke.

The Mandalorian shot to fame within a month of its release on November 12, 2019, on Disney+ becoming the most in-demand series in the world. Critics and fans across social media and reports have claimed that the series has revived and saved the Star Wars universe. Parrot Analytics research has stated that the series has become more popular globally than some of the biggest shows in TV history.

The series is based on the adventures of Mandalorian bounty hunter Dyn Jarren and is part of the Star Wars Universe which made its comeback 5 years ago with Return of the Jedi. Jon Favreau serves as creator, head writer, and showrunner, as well as executive producer, alongside Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. While the first season aired in November and was a big hit, the makers plan for a second season already. Disney's web platform Disney+ is yet to be available in India.

The internet also expressed their joy at the announcement.

