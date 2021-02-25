Mandy Moore Reveals Why She And Taylor Goldsmith Named Their Son 'August'

Mandy Moore has recently revealed that sentimental meaning behind her son’s name. On February 24, 2021 Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their son named August Harrison Goldsmith. In her latest Instagram post, Mandy Moore revealed why she and her husband Taylor chose to name their son August.

Mandy Moore reveals the reason behind her son’s name

Mandy Moore recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her newborn son August Harrison Goldsmith. But more than Mandy Moore’s son, the picture highlighted a grey colour blanket with the name August on it. Along with this picture, the This Is Us actor revealed why she and Taylor chose to name their son August.

Mandy explained this reason in the caption and wrote, “It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name. So, it was settled very early on in our book”. Mandy continued and wrote, “Then for our anniversary in November, T (Taylor) gifted me with this blanket with the “A” (for Amanda, Mandy’s real name) made from extra material from my wedding dress and “T” (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day”. Take a look at Mandy Moore’s Instagram post here.

Mandy Moore’s Instagram post was flooded with comments and likes. Hilary Duff commented, “Is you that tiny baby hand”. Actor Rachel Bilson commented, “This is too sweet”. While a few other commented, “Oh my goodness I love this story! How cute and sweet is that!”, “Awww!”, and “This is the sweetest!!”. Take a look at some of these comments on Mandy Moore’s Instagram post here.

Back in February, Mandy Moore took to her Instagram and shared an important detail about her birth plan. In this Instagram story, Mandy revealed that she had to alter her birth plan since her platelets have “dropped exponentially” during pregnancy. She posted this picture from her weekly check-up where her haematologist informed Moore. Take a look at Mandy Moore’s Instagram story here.

