Mandy Moore Hits Out At Unnamed Publication For Not Respecting Her Boundaries; Watch

Mandy Moore is known to be rather upfront and honest about her personal life, hardly shying away from opening up about herself. The singer has also been sharing quite a few pictures from her pregnancy and is rather interactive on social media as well. However, she has seemingly set her boundaries on touching on certain issues from her past. She has now shared on her Instagram story about how a certain publication has been crossing those boundaries, along with a long response from her end on this matter – have a look.

Mandy Moore decides to draw her “healthy boundaries”

Celebrities often make sure while giving interviews that they pinpoint to the issues from their lives that they do not want to focus on. That is precisely what Mandy had done to an unnamed publication which has been pursuing her to do a news story on her. Mandy posted a snap from their response and erased the part which mentions the issue or the person that the singer wants to refrain talking about. The response from the publications says that it would be difficult to not bring up that particular subject in the said interview. The response last said that if the singer does not feel comfortable with the same, it would be wrong to “proceed with the Interview”.

Image courtesy: Mandy Moore's Instagram

ALSO READ: Mandy Moore Strikes An Adorable Pic As She Shows Off Her Bump In Maternity Photo Shoot

Moore decided to pen a sharp response to this approach by the said publication and talked about how her “blood is boiling” because of this reason. The singer further said that she believes that she has spoken plenty on the issue and that there is nothing left for her to speak on it anymore. She also said that the issue was about an “abusive relationship” and that it would be a bad experience to bring up her trauma once again “publicly”. She lastly talked about drawing “healthy boundaries”, given that her first child is on the way. The issue could possibly be about Ryan Adams, who is her former husband.

ALSO READ: Justin Hartley Gives Parental Advice To Pregnant Co-star Mandy Moore, Deets Inside

Before getting married to her current husband Taylor Goldsmith, she was married to Ryan Adams for seven years, before eventually divorcing him. She married Taylor in 2018 and has been with her ever since. Mandy Moore has been around the world of music for over two decades now.

ALSO READ: 'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Teases 'unpredictable' Yet 'satisfying' Series Finale

ALSO READ: Mandy Moore Is 'curious' Why Ex-husband Ryan Adams Never Apologised In Person

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.