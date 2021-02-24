Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Their First Child, Reveal Name Of The Baby Boy

Hollywood Celebrity couple, Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith became parents for the first time and announced it through social media on Tuesday. The couple named their son, August Harrison Goldsmith nicknamed Gus. The Ready as I'll Ever Be singer went on Instagram to share her son's picture with her fans and even tweeted about it.

Also Read: Justin Hartley Gives Parental Advice To Pregnant Co-star Mandy Moore, Deets Inside

In her post, she announced her son's name "Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith". She added, "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents". She added "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined". In the photo, her son is wearing a cute blue onesie.

Also Read: Mandy Moore Congratulates Ex Wilmer Valderrama With Sweet Message As He Welcomes Baby Girl

Taylor even went to Twitter and announced his son's name. Even celebrity friends of the couple Alison Brie, Hilary Duff, Brooklyn Decker, and Zachary Levi also offered their congratulations in the comments. Her husband singer Taylor Goldsmith posted the same Instagram post with the same caption expressing his joy of becoming a father. Hollywood.

Image Credits- Mandy Moore/ Instagram

Also Read: Mandy Moore Hits Out At Unnamed Publication For Not Respecting Her Boundaries; Watch

The new parents got married in 2018. In an interview with Glamour, Mandy expressed her love for Taylor that he is an amazing partner and will become a tremendous father. Mandy expressed her love all over again for Taylor in an Instagram post back in August 2020 to congratulate her husband on his birthday. In her heartfelt tribute, she wrote how lucky she is to have him as her husband and admired his qualities.

Mandy Moore was quite vocal about her pregnancy and announced it in September last year on social media with a series of black and white photos with her husband holding their hands on the baby bump. Mandy captioned the pictures, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021". She even shared the joys and opened up about the challenges faced during pregnancy and even posted a story on much she misses her coffee and the changes she experienced during her Tri-semester.

Also Read: Mandy Moore Strikes An Adorable Pic As She Shows Off Her Bump In Maternity Photo Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.