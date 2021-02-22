Mandy Moore Congratulates Ex Wilmer Valderrama With Sweet Message As He Welcomes Baby Girl

Wilmer Valderrama has welcomed his first baby with fiancée Amanda Pacheco. The couple became parents to a baby girl on February 15, 2021. Valderrama received greetings from many including his ex-Mandy Moore, who is also expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Pregnant Mandy Moore sends ex a sweet message after the birth of his baby

Wilmer Valderrama shared the news of his fatherhood on his Instagram handle where he has more than a million followers. The actor shared several pictures which have Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco from the hospital, holding the baby girl. His caption read, “Life is an ever-evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter... #ItsJustUs3Now 02/15/2021” (sic). Take a look at the first photos of Wilder Valderrama’s baby.

The announcement and pictures of Wilder Valderrama’s baby were adored by many celebrities like Joe Jonas, Katheryn Winnick, Terry Crews, and more. However, the comment that caught much attention was of Mandy Moore. The former partner of Valderrama called the baby a “gorgeous angel” and congratulated Wilder Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco. Moore also mentioned that she cannot wait to see the little girl. Check out her comment below.

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama were in a relationship for two years, from 2000 to 2002. They parted ways long back but have been friends with each other. According to E! Online, the former lovers attended Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, with mutual friends. They took a selfie in 2015 at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic and had a mini-reunion at the 10th anniversary of the same event in 2019. Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama bumped into each other in 2016 at the Paramount Pictures studio.

Besides Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco becoming a parent, Mandy Moore is also expecting a child with Dawes rock band frontman Taylor Goldsmith. They were engaged in 2017 and got married in 2018. Moore announced in 2020 that she and Goldsmith are expecting their first child, a boy, due in 2021.

Promo Image Source: mandymooremm (photobyjennajones) And wilmervalderrama (ncis_cbs) Instagram

