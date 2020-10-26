Mandy Moore Shared Her Pregnancy News First With 'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman

This Is Us’ Rebecca aka Mandy Moore took her fan army by surprise when she announced that she was pregnant, back in September this year. Now during her recent virtual conference on Friday, October 23, the actor revealed that she told the pregnancy news to the show’s creator before she could tell ‘most’ of her family, as reported by Eonline. During the interaction, she was accompanied by the creative team and her co-actors of the NBC drama.

Mandy Moore talks about ‘family planning’

When asked if she considered the show in her family planning, the actor said that it is an ‘intimate’ decision taken by her and husband Taylor Goldsmith. Elaborating further Mandy continued that she kept the creator of the show Dan Fogelman in the loop with her decision. The actor revealed that she told Dan about her pregnancy before she could announce it to ‘most’ of her family.

Mandy explained that she wanted him to know in advance so that while preparing and writing the new season, he would have an idea of what to expect. She was oddly nervous about it, Mandy added. However, her nervousness was debunked when Dan expressed his happiness for the soon mommy-to-be. According to Moore, it was the ‘loveliest exchange of conversation’ between her and the creator.

Meanwhile, Dan went on to say that he was extremely happy for Mandy. He assured fans that the pregnancy news hasn’t made the production team to adjust their plans for This Is Us. Dan further said that everyone will continue to work until the right time. Not only this, but Dan also went on to say that amongst the many challenges that the production team faces, Mandy Moore’s pregnancy wasn’t a ‘big’ one. He explained that they are so far ahead in terms of the script that they can compensate for things.

Adding to the same, Dan elucidated that there are several timelines running on the show hence the baby thing shouldn’t be an issue at all. There will be a brief window and period, wherein fans won’t be able to see Rebecca in the series, which will have a ‘complicated explaining’ to do. Apart from that, everything will move forward as per the scheduled plan.

