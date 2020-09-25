Mandy Moore Is Expecting A 'little Boy' With Husband Taylor Goldsmith; See Post Here

Mandy Moore is expecting an addition to her family. The This Is Us star is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Mandy Moore took to Instagram and shared the good news with an adorable Instagram post. Since the announcement, Moore’s Instagram post has gone viral online.

Mandy expecting first child with hubby Taylor Goldsmith

The year 2020 witnessed many celebrity pregnancy announcements. Many of these celebrity kids are already here and creating headlines right from their birth. The last addition to this pregnancy lineup is none other than This Is Us star, Mandy Moore.

Rebecca Pearson a.k.a. Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith got married in 2018 in a low-key ceremony. Before tying the knot, the couple dated for two years.

Also read | Mandy Moore Is 'curious' Why Ex-husband Ryan Adams Never Apologised In Person

Mandy Moore took to Instagram and shared the news of her pregnancy in a sweet post. The This Is Us star posed alongside her husband in a dark floral dress, whereas her husband Taylor Goldsmith also looked dapper in his casual attire. The couple posed happily for the camera. One of the pictures in this post also showed Mandy Moore’s growing baby bump.

Along with the pregnancy announcement, Mandy Moore also shared the gender of the baby. In the caption of this Instagram post, Mandy Moore wrote, “Baby boy Goldsmith coming early 2021”. As mentioned earlier, the moment Mandy Moore made the announcement the post went viral on social media.

Also read | US Polls 2020: Actor Mandy Moore 'can Not Wait To Vote For Kamala Harris'

The comment section of Mandy Moore’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages. Singer and actor, Hilar Duff wrote, “Little baby boy Goldsmith”. Shazam star Zachary Levi also congratulated the couple in the comment section. Mandy Moore’s This Is Us co-star Sterling K Brown also commented and revealed that he knew about the pregnancy “a while ago”. Take a look at these interesting comments on Mandy Moore’s Instagram post below.

Moving on, Rebecca Pearson and her family will be back on the small screen sooner than later. Variety’s report has confirmed that This Is Us Season 5 will now be premiering in October. The show was previously slated to premiere in November just like many other NBC shows. But the preponed premiere is expected to prove profitable for the show.

Also read | 'This Is Us' Season 5 Premiere Preponed, NBC To Release New Season In October

Also read | 'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman Reveals Some Interesting Details About Season 5

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.