Milo Ventimiglia Says His 'This Is Us' Character Jack Pearson 'would Never Vote' For Trump

Milo Ventimiglia is known for playing Jack Pearson on This Is Us series. Like many other celebrities, he recently advised people to go out and vote in the upcoming US presidential election. The actor even revealed who his character from the show would never vote for.

Milo Ventimiglia says Jack Pearson would never vote for Donald Trump

Milo Ventimiglia is quite active on his social media handle. While other This Is Us members have urged citizens to vote, Ventimiglia took a step further and endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election. He tweeted that his This Is Us character Jack Pearson would “NEVER” vote for the current President of the United States of America, that is Donald Trump.

He stated that Pearson would have had many reasons for it and asserted that people should also not vote for Donald Trump. The actor wrote that if the audiences are like Jack Pearson then they should vote for the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. He even mentioned “#BidenHarris all the way,” supporting Biden for the next POTUS and Kamal Harris as the vice president in the upcoming election which will take place on November 3, 2020. Take a look at his tweet below.

#JackPearson would NEVER vote for @realDonaldTrump (for so many reasons) neither should you. If you like JACK/Vote for JOE. #BidenHarris all the way. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris. With love for America - Milo Ventimiglia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ffTCysTUwd — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) October 9, 2020

Milo Ventimiglia’s tweet grabbed much attention from the users. Many agreed with his tweet of voting for Joe Biden. Several others replied with red heart emoticons. Check out a few reactions on his tweet.

EXACTLY KING — cass 🤓 (@brosnagram) October 9, 2020

Jack Pearson for president! — Sylverado (@sylvieroux) October 9, 2020

I love ❤️ you! — Tatiana Paiva (@Taticpaiva) October 9, 2020

❤️❤️❤️ — Sirius Noire Winchester (@siriusnoire) October 9, 2020

Milo Ventimiglia is an actor, producer, and director. He has appeared in various movies like Cursed, Stay Alive, Gamer, The Divide, That’s My Boy, Grown Ups 2, Wild Card, Sandy Wexler, Creed II, The Art of Racing in the Rain and more. He has been a part of several television series, but is popularly known for playing the lead as Jack Person in This Is Us.

This Is Us is a romantic family drama series created by Dan Fogelman. The series cast include Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Ron Cephas Jones, Niles Fitch, Jon Huertas and others. Currently, there are four seasons consisting of 72 episodes. This Is Us season five is set to premiere on October 27, 2020.

