'This Is Us' Season 5 Trailer Gives Glimpse Of Pearson Family's New Chapter; Watch Video

The most-awaited series, This Is Us season 5’s trailer is finally out. The official Twitter page of This Is Us dropped the latest teaser on October 14. In the clip, viewers get a quick glimpse at the family drama of the Pearson family which is all set to unleash magic on the ardent fans of this NBC series.

This Is Us season 5 trailer out:

In the video shared by the makers, fans witness flashes of love and arguments of the Pearson family that will take place in this brand new season and chapter of the show. This Is Us is scheduled to return on TV this October 27. The last season ended on an emotional note, this new season the Big Three aka the sibling pair Kevin, Kate and Randall will be seen celebrating their 40th birthday together. Along with it, they will also confront each other evoking feeling of love and hate as well.

This Is Us season 5 trailer features a ruthless Kevin, telling her adopted brother Randall, “The worst thing that happened to me was the day they brought you home”. The major plot of the film is yet kept under wraps. However, it is sure that the tumultuous relationship of the siblings and their family bond will take the viewers on a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

The Pearsons are ready for a new beginning. pic.twitter.com/cHPAOWo1rs — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 14, 2020

As reported by Deadline, the season will also dwell into the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The highs and lows of the Pearson family will be set against the backdrop of the pandemic. While they tackle the pandemic, their family dynamics will change as well. In the season 5 trailer, fans can also watch Kevin in a blue face mask. The series’ creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline, that This Is Us season 5 will ‘attack’ he pandemic ‘head-on’ in the new chapter.

About This Is Us

The American romantic family drama television series, This Is Us, follows the unconventional life of the Pearson family. With their past entangled, the show essays the life of the family in several different frames, from experiencing painful situations together to feeling rapturous. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch what this season has in store for them.

