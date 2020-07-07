Mandy Moore Is 'curious' Why Ex-husband Ryan Adams Never Apologised In Person

American singer Mandy Moore recently reacted to her ex-husband Ryan Adams’ public apology to her and the several other women he has “mistreated” over the years. During an interview with a news portal, Mandy revealed that she has not heard from him. Mandy also said that she is not looking for an apology from him, but she sure is 'curious' about him apologising in an interview without actually making amends in person.

Ryan Adams released an apology letter via the Daily Mail on Monday claiming he's still recovering from the ripples of devastating effects his actions have caused. He went on to say there are no words to express how bad he feels about the manner in which he has mistreated people throughout his life and career.

He said for everything he was sorry, and he went on to explain that this time of isolation and contemplation made him realise that he had to make crucial changes in his life. He further went on to reveal how devastated he is for all his doings. The singer also said that now many people might think that he is faking his apology but he said that this time it is different.

Following the accusations that surfaced in an article on a news portal in February 2019 in which the women said he would offer a jump-start to their music careers, then sexually pursued them and in some cases retaliated when they spurned him. Moore has previously revealed that the singer was "psychologically abusive" and manipulative from 2009 to 2016 during their seven-year marriage.

Recent news

Mandy is happily married to Taylor Goldsmith and they continue to make music throughout the quarantine time. She is also hoping to return to the set of This Is Us once it's safe to do so. The actor revealed during an interview with a news portal that she can not wait to get back to work. She also said it's not just because everyone is waiting to leave their house and move about freely.

