Marc Anthony Dating Evelyn Lozada For The Past Few Months, Even Met Her Kids

Evelyn Lozada is an American television personality. She was in the spotlight after her performance in the reality show on VH1 titled Basketball Wives. Marc Anthony is one of the most famous songwriters and actor of Hollywood. The two were rumoured to be dating but things have just gone official between them. Read ahead to know more.

Evelyn Lozada’s kids meet Marc Anthony

According to a report by The Blast, Evelyn Lozada flew out Miami to spend time with Marc Anthony at his mansion. Evelyn’s children Shaniece Hairston who is 27-year-old and Carl Leo Crawford who is 6-year-old also met Marc there. They even hung out with him.

The fact that Evelyn Lozada and Marc Anthony are dating was first uncovered by netizens. They were the first ones to notice the backgrounds of their social media as they were similar in many posts. The two have been talking with each other for a few months and getting to know one another.

Last month, Evelyn had uploaded a string of photos which were taken inside a huge and fancy looking mansion. Her children were also captured in the frame enjoying in the swimming pool. Evelyn also posted a sizzling mirror selfie which roused suspicion among her fans and followers.

The house in the background is the same as can be seen in the promotional videos posted by Marc Anthony. The pool and the area around it match the background the ones in the video uploaded by Marc. His estate costs up to $19 million. Neither of the two has confirmed their relationship.

Evelyn Lozada’s stint in VH1’s Basketball Wives got her a lot of attention. The show revolves around the wives, former wives and girlfriends of professional basketball players. The show has seven seasons so far. The show is available for streaming on the official website of VH1. Lozada was earlier married to Chad Johnson in 2012 and divorced him within two months on grounds of battery assault.

Marc Anthony has released many hit albums throughout his music career. Some of his famous albums are When The Night Is Over, Marc Anthony, 3.0 and Mended. He has also won the prestigious Grammy Award twice. Anthony had married pop star Jennifer Lopez in 2004. They had twins together. The couple separated in 2014.

