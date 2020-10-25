Sidharth Shukla's Relationships And Dating Timeline Over The Years

Sidharth Shukla has been associated with the Indian television industry for many years. He rose to fame after appearing in a reality TV show. Sidharth Shukla was one of the most loved and talked about contestants on the show. Many of his fans who closely followed him on the reality show, would love to know a little more about his personal life too. Here’s a list of women Sidharth Shukla is rumoured to have dated in the past.

Sidharth Shukla's relationships

Akansha Puri

Akanksha Puri is currently dating actor Paras Chhabra. According to reports by DK Doing, Sidharth Shukla and Akanksha Puri have dated each other in the past. However, neither Sidharth Shukla nor Akanksha Puri have ever confirmed this rumour.

Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala is married to Parag Tyagi, but she has dated Sidharth Shukla in the past. Before entering a reality show, Shefali Jariwala confessed that she and Sidharth share a past together, at the beginning of her career in the entertainment industry.

Arti Singh

Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla were co-contestants on a reality show. During a task, Arti Singh disclosed that she had previously dated Sidharth Shukla. However, the two denied this after the end of their task.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami is an established TV actor. She is married to Neeraj Khemka, but there were rumours of her dating actor Sidharth Shukla before she got married.

Smita Bansal

Smita Bansal and Sidharth Shukla starred together on the show Balika Vadhu. There were rumours that the two were dating each other when they appeared on the show. According to reports by DK Doing, Smita Bansal has confessed they never dated.

Pavitra Punia

Sidharth Shukla and Pavitra Punia worked together for the TV show Love You Zindagi. According to reports, the two had been dating while shooting for the show, but never accepted it openly.

Rashami Desai

Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla were known for their rivalry in a popular reality TV show. They also worked together in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. Rumours of them dating each other had been doing the rounds in the industry for a long time before they parted ways.

Disclaimer: The Information given in the above article has been sourced from different websites like DKDoing

