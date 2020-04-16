Did Leonardo DiCaprio And Margot Robbie's Chemistry Make Her Husband Jealous?

Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio showed off their sizzling onscreen chemistry when they played husband and wife in The Wolf Of Wall Street. However, there was a time when Margot Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley, was rather unhappy to see the two together. In fact, back in 2018, some reports claimed that Margot Robbie's husband did not want her to team up with Leonardo DiCaprio again for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Margot's husband was unhappy about her teaming up with Leonardo DiCaprio

Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio are one of the best on-screen couples in Hollywood. However, according to reports, their chemistry made Margot Robbie's husband jealous. A year ago, an unnamed source stated that when they were filming together, it was electric.

The source also told the magazine that Tom Ackerley did not want Margot Robbie to act alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to the source, it was not because Tom did not trust Margot Robbie, but Leonardo DiCaprio was the "ultimate Hollywood bachelor" and Margot Robbie was just his type. The source also told the magazine that Tom Ackerley thought Leonardo DiCaprio was an "irresistible ladykiller".

Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio's chemistry was so realistic that after they starred in The Wolf Of Wall Street together, many fans believed that they were actually dating each other. Many fans speculated that the two stars were dating in secret, however, these claims were nothing more than rumours. Margot Robbie was dating Tom Ackerley at that time and the two tied the knot in 2016.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie once again showed off their brilliant acting skills in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed films of 2019. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was nominated for 10 Oscars, of which it won two.

