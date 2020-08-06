Mariah Carey's Sister Alison Accuses Mother Patricia Of 'sexual Assault' In Her Lawsuit

Mariah Carey's estranged sister, Alison Carey is suing her mother after claiming that she was sexually assaulted during her childhood. Alison has accused mother Patricia of forcing her into sexual acts with strangers when she was merely 10 years old. According to a report by The Sun, the 57-year-old sister of Mariah has filed a lawsuit against her mother at the New York Supreme court.

Alison accuses her mother of 'post-traumatic stress disorder and depression'

Alison Carey has alleged that along with being sexually assaulted herself, she had watched other children being abused 'during middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices'. According to her lawsuit, as a result, she is suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The estranged sister of Mariah used to work as a prostitute once and is HIV positive.

The UK-based tabloid's report also suggested that Alison's friends insisted she is not after her superstar sister's fortune and revealed that she has lost all her teeth and now wants to pay and get them repaired. Her lawsuit sheds some more light on sordid details that the alleged victim is said to have witnessed during the 1970s. She has revealed how her mother used to allow and encourage men to engage in sexual acts which included assault and forcible touching.

In an interview with Daily Mail in 2018, Alison had also claimed that one of her family members used to take her to occult gatherings, early in the morning, where she was assaulted by 'cloaked worshippers'. Elaborating more about the same, she added saying some terrible things used to happen there and described it as things that a child should never see. The 57-year-old also stated that she was sexually assaulted there and they told her if she did not do what they told her to do, then they would harm her sister, Mariah.

She also claimed that the abuse carried on for several years. In her lawsuit, Alison stated that as a result of what she allegedly went through and witnessed, she has been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The pop icon's sister also revealed that it had put her on a downward spiral of drug abuse to suppress those sordid memories. Her suit states demands of compensatory money for immense physical and psychological damage, mental pain and 'intentional infliction of severe emotional distress'.

(Image credit: Mariah Carey and Mariah Carey FC Instagram)

