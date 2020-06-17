Mariah Carey's Ex Husband Nick Cannon Says He Wanted To Marry Her Since He Was 12

Nick Cannon had married pop music superstar Mariah Carey in April 2008 after dating for a few weeks. Both Nick and Mariah were married for quite a long time and now have gone there separate ways. Recently, Nick Cannon came forward and spoke on how it was to live with Mariah Carey. Read here to know more about it.

Nick Cannon on his marriage with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon, while speaking to an entertainment portal, expressed that he lives his life by having faith in it. He said that he believes what he wants and works accordingly. He then added that he wanted to marry Mariah Carey since he was 12 years old and he actually did it. Nick revealed that his ego was outside the house, it was healthy inside the house. He then added that he used to support Mariah in whatever she wanted to do. Nick also revealed that his and Mariah's marriage was very tough as she always was more talented and that he could not hold a candle to Mariah.

After this, Nick Cannon also spoke about how he has always been surrounded by successful people. He also expressed that he is not famous and that he was famous because of his wife. He also expressed that people don't think of him as famous. He then mentioned how he wants people to come and have a drink with him and how they will be welcomed at his house. He then added that he wants to be such a guy and expressed that his energy is his superpower.

Nick Cannon then stated how he supported Mariah Carey in their six-year-long marriage. He added that their marriage was very balanced as he had no problem falling back. He then mentioned how he never saw their life as a competition. He then also said how he used to switch himself off so that Mariah could be at her best and added that he was comfortable with what he was.

Nick Cannon also talked about how after his and Mariah's wedding they were on the same page about things. He then mentioned how both of them liked each other and they would talk everything out and have clarity on things. He also said on the interview that getting married so soon was all a whimsical fantasy idea back then but did not feel like a fun thing soon after. He then added that when marriage feels like a task or a job, the people involved should be able to move on.



