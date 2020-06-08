Mariah Carey Takes Over 'Schitt's Creek' Cast's Reunion To Congratulate Class Of 2020

The cast of Schitt's Creek recently featured in the Dear Class of 2020 virtual graduation special in character. The cast of the recently-wrapped up series sang the song Hero for the graduating class of 2020 before delivering a minute and a half long funny skit where actors Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy were seen playing their on-screen characters. This little virtual reunion of the cast of Schitt's Creek was gracefully interrupted by singer Mariah Carey, who made a surprise appearance and joined the cast of Schitt's Creek in singing the song Hero. Check out the video below -

Mariah Carey sings Hero with the cast of Schitt's Creek

The cast of Schitt's Creek began singing Hero which was chosen by David Rose, played by Dan Levy. As the song came to a close, Mariah Carey took over the cast of Schitt's Creek and went on to finish the song n her soulful voice which left the cast of the show pleasantly surprised. David was seen getting ecstatic and shocked to see Mariah Carey taking over the Zoom video call, as seen in the video above. Dan Levy was seen in awe of Mariah Carey as he exclaimed that he is going to have a heart attack.

Image courtesy - still from Schitt's Creek feat. Mariah Carey | Dear Class Of 2020 video

Fans well versed with Schitt's Creek may be aware that Mariah Care and her music hold significant importance in the show's canon. As Noah first expressed his love for David by saying 'You're my Mariah Carey'. The singer had also shared one of the clips from the show last year and encouraged fans to watch it.

As Mariah Carey took over Schitt's Creek cast's Zoom video call, she took the opportunity to leave a quick message for the graduating class of 2020 along with the teachers and professors. The singer congratulated the students who had to deal with the difficulties arising due to the pandemic and let them know that they are appreciated for all the work they put in while facing testing times. In conclusion, her message for the class of 2020 that they made it through an exceptional time and excelled.

