Mariah Carey Shares A Hilarious Video Of Girl Saying The Singer Coined E=mc2; Watch

A chucklesome video of a girl online trying the new Instagram “head filter” for the first time and spouting unbelievable general knowledge quiz answers has left the internet in stitches. The 9-second clip, which the singer Mariah Carey felt compelled to share on her official Twitter account, shows the teenager saying confidently that the singer-songwriter Carey coined E=mc2. Captioned as, keep that confidence, it's all relative, the footage cumulated nearly 2.4 million views and still counting.

“You hear that? That’s bars. The other girls aren't making scientifically relevant puns like you,” wrote a user, shocked and amused. As more and more users shared the clip, that now flaunts over 30.4k retweets and 217.9k likes, several unleashed the Einstein puns as one wrote, “Mariah Carey could do E=MC2 but Einstein couldn’t do touch my body.” “Einstein who?? Whoever he is, I just know he’s found dead after being ended by the QUEEN of relativity,” joked the second. Joining the thread about Einstein’s grievances, the third wrote, “Einstein’s been real quiet since E=MC2 dropped, you know.” “Wait, he never recovered,” prompted the fourth.

Keep that confidence girl! It's all relative, anyway ❤️ https://t.co/HbOF2z5yv6 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 18, 2020

Failed remedial math but still ended lots of mathematicians! Yasss queen of theory of relativity! pic.twitter.com/z65YHCQo2I — WaywardChild 🇵🇭✨ (@elusive_lamb) May 18, 2020

Lmfaooo did they “scientists” really criticize mariah for naming her album e=mc2? EMANCIPATION = MARIAH CAREY TO THE 2nd POWER idiots😂 — MoboHodo (@HodoMobo) May 18, 2020

Einstien was found shaking pic.twitter.com/1D0iM1iYAs — Music Box (@meltriahaway) May 18, 2020

PLEASE SING SOMETHIN ON CAUTION 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/t1GznH9jkQ — the blueprint (@g0driah) May 18, 2020

i see what you did there 🤓 — your fav papi 👅 (@itserok) May 18, 2020

The way she summarized her lack of talent in such a classy and non-shady way. This is why I adore her. — My Black Is Beautiful (@MelaninIsGolde1) May 18, 2020

Read: Video: Cat Gets A Brain-freeze After Eating Ice-cream, Netizens In Splits

Read: Colchester Zoo Welcomes Endangered Pygmy Hippo Calf, Netizens Pour Love

Users discuss the "impact"

Not just that, users poured in assorted memes and reactions, including on the original clip posted on the woman’s Instagram account, and on Twitter. In the clip, the girl can be seen wondering about the correct answers, thinking pretty hard, as she commits the blunder. She captioned the video making a crying emoticon that she blurted out Mariah Carey coined E=MC2 with immense confidence, which she now regrets.

Further in the comments section she wrote, she didn’t pull Mariah Carey out of anywhere, and that it wasn’t completely her fault. “It was so jarring I was wondering if you were just that much of a fan,” wrote a user on original clip shocked. “Okay, I’m aware it’s Einstein’s bag, but when I see E=MC² I think of Mariah not him lmao - I know who’s made more of an impact on me,” wrote another fan of the singer, supportive of the woman, and making a laughing icon.

I said Mariah Carey with an unbelievable amount of confidence 😭 pic.twitter.com/f1ZqMyhGvz — rihanna’s cupids bow (@2902___) May 17, 2020

I was listening to it last night — KANDI DREAM ♩ ♪ ♫ (@iAmKandiR_) May 18, 2020

She would be so proud. — procrastinationprincess. (@KeepNItRealBoo) May 17, 2020

Read: 'Karate-kitty': Cat Uses Cobra Punch Defenses To Fight Owner, Netizens Amused

Read: Video: Three-horned Cow From Uganda Leaves Netizens Curious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.