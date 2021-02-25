Mariah Carey Considers Herself 'prudish' During Chat With Cardi B; Leaves Latter Surprised

Mariah Carey recently sat down with Cardi B for a site Interview where the two musicians interviewed each other. This is a trend that has been gaining a lot of popularity in the last few years where actors or musicians interview each other on their personal and professional lives. The two had a candid conversation about themselves and a topic that resonated with both of them was their sexuality. Both women are known for their risqué personalities and the fact that they are not afraid of showing some skin. This is why when Mariah Carey said that she considered herself to be ‘prudish’, everyone including Cardi B was quite surprised.

Mariah Carey shocks by calling herself a prude

Mariah Carey spoke about being prudish in relation to her book, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. She told Cardi B in the interview, “I’ve always wanted to write my book because I wanted to emancipate the little girl that used to be me. The little girl who used to feel ugly and didn’t feel like she belonged. Honestly, I’m a very prudish person. But when I started doing little tiny things like, ‘Oh, she’s trying to dress sexy,’ or, ‘She’s trying to always be with rappers,’ or whatever, people were shocked, like I did something they’d never seen before. I was like, ‘Why are they making such a big deal of nothing?’”.

Carey also spoke about how people were more accepting these days in some ways yet so closed off in others. She said that the world was full of racism, hatred and that there were a lot of horrible things that went on in the world but still there were certain circles where people were allowed to be themselves, especially in the present times. She said that back in the day people expected her to be something that she was not yet she could only be herself. She compared herself to Cardi B in this situation. Cardi B was very surprised to hear that Mariah Carey was someone who had at one point in her life questioned her self-worth as for her, the latter embodied beauty and glamour.

