Mariah Carey's Sister Sues Her For $1.25 Million Over 'Public Humiliation'

Mariah Carey released a memoir in 2020 titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The book was written with Michaela Angela Davis and contained the unfiltered story of the singer. Now, Mariah Carey's sister Alison A. Carey has sued her in New York Court over the content of the memoir. The book describes the relationship between the siblings as deeply estranged. Read further to know more details about Mariah Carey's book and the case.

Mariah Carey's sister sues the singer

As per Variety, Alison filed a lawsuit on Monday in New York County Supreme Court. She asked for $1.25 million for “the infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant’s heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant’s already profoundly damaged older sister.” The singer's sister is eight years older than her.

Mariah Carey's book mentions the childhood of the singer and how she grew up as a neglected child. It also talks about how Alison was responsible for Mariah's exposure to drugs or older men. The chapter also had lines where Mariah says that older sisters need to support you and not 'pimp' you out. The singer also alleged in the book that her sister threw boiling hot tea at her at some point. With such serious allegations against her sister, Alison took a stand and filed the lawsuit.

As per the publication, the lawsuit also mentions that Carey “callously dismisses plaintiff as her ‘ex’ sister. But instead of saying no more than that, the defendant used her book to humiliate and embarrass plaintiff as stories about the memoir appeared in newspapers around the world, on TV and across the Internet, most of them with headlines repeating defendant’s allegations — all of them published without giving plaintiff any opportunity to respond.”

There has been no comment from the singer and her sister Alison refuses to speak about the case beyond the documents filed. Alison's lawsuit also alleged that her sister “presented no evidence to substantiate these serious allegations.”. The document also mentions that Alison has sent a mail to Mariah's attorney on January 8 but there was no response.

Mariah Carey's songs

She started her career in 1988 and rose to fame in 1990 with her eponymous debut album. Mariah Carey's songs include "Hero", "Without You", "All I Want for Christmas Is You", "Fantasy", "Always Be My Baby", as well as "One Sweet Day". As of 2020, according to StyleCaster, Mariah Carey's net worth is anywhere between $300 million and $520 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

