Mariah Carey Explains How Her Mother's Jealousy Lived With Her Throughout Her Life

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has opened up about her life experiences in an autobiograph. In the Meaning of Mariah Carey, written along with Michaela Angela Davis, Mariah has shared that she had a complicated relationship with her mother. The singer has also talked about how her mother's jealousy pained her and affected her life.

Mariah Covey reveals her relationship with her mother

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Mariah Carey opened up about her relationship with her mother. The singer revealed that her mother Patricia was a Julliard trained opera singer and was the reason behind Carey’s exposure to music. However, Carey alleged that there were certain things that Patricia had said to her which stayed with her for the rest of her life.

Gayle narrated an excerpt from the memoir and said “Jealousy comes with a territory when you are famous. But when it comes from your own mother, it is very painful”. Talking about her relationship with her mother, Mariah credited her mother for the exposure she got to music. But she further said that “It is such a complicated relationship”.

Gayle King revealed that Mariah, in her book, had mentioned how Patricia had once told Carey that “You should only hope that you could be half the singer that I am”. Gayle asked Mariah how it affected her and Mariah admitted that “It definitely had an effect on me”. Mariah, however, feels that maybe her mother does not even remember making such statements, but it impacted her a lot.

Mariah emphasized the importance of being careful of what one says to another person. She further said on the show that especially when one is talking to kids they must choose their words kindly and carefully. The singer also thinks that kids should always feel safe and happy. Further, Mariah explained the relationship with her kids. The singer expressed that she really tries to acknowledge their talents.

For the first time in her 30 year career, @MariahCarey is talking about how she overcame early struggles, before becoming the best-selling female artist of all time.



She spoke to @GayleKing about her upcoming deeply personal memoir, #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey. pic.twitter.com/jMqgJXsBUs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 28, 2020

[Promo source: Mariah Carey Instagram]

