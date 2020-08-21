Mariah Carey’s 'Save The Day' Single Featuring Lauryn Hill Out Now; Watch

American singer Mariah Carey has finally released her new single, Save the Day. The song also features Ex-Factor singer Lauryn Hill. Save the Day samples Lauryn Hill’s song Killing Me Softly.
Mariah Carey's new song is reportedly a part of The Rarities album. Further, it is also the album’s first single. Carey’s Save the Day has been produced by the famous American rapper, Jermaine Dupri.
According to justjared.com, Mariah Carey will release The Rarities album in October 2020. According to the report, Mariah will also release a memoir before the launch of The Rarities album. This memoir will reportedly be entitled The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The singer plans to release the memoir a few days before the album’s launch, according to the report.
American singer Mariah Carey is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Mariah enjoys 9.4 million followers on Instagram.
Carey has actively promoted her single Save the Day on Instagram. Recently, Carey shared an Instagram post of a promotional event wherein she promoted her new single. She captioned the Instagram post as, “Live TV in 2020 â™€ï¸ thank you @goodmorningamerica for having me today and letting me share the news about Save The Day being released on Friday â¤ï¸”! You can check out the Instagram post here:
The actor also teased her new song on Instagram yesterday. She captioned the post as, “SAVE THE DAY (with Ms. Lauryn Hill) Tonight @ midnight ET!”! You can check out the Instagram post here.
Recently, Mariah Carey took to Instagram to announce the launch of her new single Save the Day. The post shared by the singer featured a short clip of the song. Mariah captioned the Instagram post as “It's up to us â¤ï¸ #SaveTheDay with the amazing @mslaurynhill is out now”. Several fans showered their love on Carey’s Instagram post. You can check out the post here:
