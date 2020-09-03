Mariah Carey Makes Serious Revelations In Her Memoir; Talks About Her Fling With Derek

Mariah Carey's upcoming memoir has been in the news for the revelations the singer has made. For the memoir, Mariah Carey connected with writer Michaela Angela Davis to share her story. She described it through a press release as, "an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom."

Revelations made by Mariah Carey

In a recent interview with The Vulture, Mariah Carey revealed that she had a brief fling with baseball star Derek Jeter that began during her distressed marriage to the music tycoon, Tommy Mottola.

The pop star revealed in her memoir that she met Derek Jeter at a party after which she began flirting with him over text messages. In her memoir, she even described her first kiss with Derek that happened on the roof-top of the latter’s apartment building where they had Moët Champagne. According to the interview, Mariah Carey mentioned that she was wearing a buttery leather Chanel skirt and could recall that kiss clearly. Furthermore, Mariah Carey also stated that the kiss became the groundwork of her song “The Roof”.

During the course of her interview, she also said that she couldn’t forget that moment with him. It wasn’t something intensely deep or intellectually stimulating, but it was a great moment for her, she explained. She described it as a "divine way" to forget past rules and regulations. Mariah Carey, in her interview, shared a few lines from her song “My All” and related the lyrics to how she was risking her life to have a night with Jeter in Puerto Rico.

Other relationships of Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey has had a topsy-turvy relationship graph. The artist has been married two times and engaged in her third one. Tommy Mottola was his first husband and she mentioned in the memoir that she was extremely unhappy in this relationship. She also had a six-year marriage with Nick Cannon with whom she shares twins. She was later engaged to James Packer, an Australian businessman, but her relationship did not last long.

Image Courtesy- Mariah Carey Instagram

