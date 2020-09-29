Mariah Carey's Autobiography Reveals How How She Was 'pimped Out' By Her Sister At 12

In her upcoming memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," the singer will open up about her traumatic childhood where she reveals that she was ‘pimped out’ by her older sister and was given drugs at the age of 12. According to The Sun reports, it is said that in the book, Mariah Carey will claim that her sister Alison gave her valium when she was 12 years old before trying to give her cocaine.

The source also claimed that the book will reveal shocking incidents about how Alison tried to pimp the singer out to one of her boyfriends who once came to pick her up alone and tried to put his arm around the singer and kiss her. However, Alison has strongly denied the allegations regarding the same.

Apart from that, Mariah will also reveal details about how her brother, Morgan was allegedly a failed hitman. The source revealed that once a woman had asked Morgan to kill Mariah’s husband for $30,000. It was further added that he was even given $1200 upfront however, Morgan never went through with it.

The book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will also reveal that her mother had once called the cops to her out of the house to go to a rehab clinic after the pair got into an argument. The source also added that it took days for the singer to be able to sign herself out. And not long after, her brother persuaded her to go to LA where she could go to a spa.

However, when the singer got to the place, it was not a spa but a hardcore detox facility where she was pumped out with drugs. The singer blames her PTSD on her family members and what they have done to her over the years as she still suffers from to this day. The Grammy-award singer now refers to her sister and brother as her ex-siblings and also calls her mother, Pat.

About the book

The upcoming book by Mariah Carey will also share more about her love life, and highlights of her career. To promote her book, the singer appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Mariah discussed her upbringing during the episode and how she felt about her fans and kids. The book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is set to hit shelves on September 29, 2020.

Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream 👀 Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here's a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey 🤟 S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC pic.twitter.com/Re23t5whcd — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 27, 2020

