Mariah Carey Reveals Reason Behind Strange Tweet 'Thanksgiving Is Cancelled'; See Post

On September 21, Mariah Carey shared an unusual tweet around 2 am that baffled her fans. She wrote in bold letters, 'Thanksgiving is cancelled'. After leaving them puzzled for a day, on September 22, the Hero singer broke the silence. Sharing another tweet, Mariah Carey explained that she can never cancel Thanksgiving. She further also revealed that her earlier tweet was a chapter title from her memoir. Take a look at Mariah Carey's Twitter post.

Mariah Carey leaves fans puzzled

C’mon, I could never cancel Thanksgiving 😂 I just wanted to share a few chapter titles from my memoir 📖👀#TMOMC https://t.co/zvnLDjLn5r https://t.co/9zVq9TlAaj — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

Also Read | Mariah Carey sends in best wishes for Dan Levy after his Emmy win; latter pours in love

On September 21, along with Mariah Carey's thanksgiving tweet, the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer also shared a thread of strange tweets. These were also a few chapter titles from her memoir. Mariah Carey shared a total of five chapter names, including-

Thanksgiving is cancelled There can be miracles Calamity and dog hair Resting in pieces One summer night, we ran for a while...

Mariah Carey's Twitter tread

THANKSGIVING IS CANCELLED — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

Also Read | Mariah Carey expresses desire to be part of iconic drama 'Mean Girls' sequel

Talking about Mariah Carey's memoir, the singer shared a glimpse of her book on Instagram. Mariah shared a video, wherein, one can see a page of her upcoming book, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey'. Sharing the page from one of the chapters, Carey hoped that fans enjoy her little story.

Mariah Carey wrote, 'Excited to share a small glimpse of a chapter from my memoir #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey. Coincidentally, it wasn't until after I had written about "Out Here On My Own" in the book, that I found it in the vault while making The Rarities. Totally meant to be!! ❤️🦋 I hope you enjoy this little story today, and the song when it is out this Friday!'. Take a look at the post below.

Also Read | Mariah Carey makes serious revelations in her memoir; talks about her fling with Derek

Mariah Carey is considered as the first singer in the history of music to peak their first five singles at consecutive number one song on the Billboard Hot 100. Guinness World Records refers Carey as the 'Songbird Supreme' due to her renowned five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style, and signature use of the whistle register.

Apart from being a singer, she is also a record producer, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Some of her successful singles include Hero, Without You, All I Want for Christmas Is You, Fantasy, Always Be My Baby, One Sweet Day and many others.

Also Read | Mariah Carey’s 'Save the Day' single featuring Lauryn Hill out now; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.