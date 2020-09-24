Mariah Carey Opens Up About Family Background, Children With Oprah Winfrey In An Interview

Singer Mariah Carey recently opened up about her upcoming show in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Carey’s show, The Meaning of Mariah Carey is a memoir that talks about her life and several important events. Read on to know more about the story:

Mariah Carey about her childhood and relationships

The show will see Mariah talking about her personal life, her experiences as a biracial, and her search for 'unconditional love'. In the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Mariah mentioned that she was hated on for having lighter coloured hair. Her father’s family has African-American and African-Venezuelan descents and her mother is Irish.

Oprah then asked Carey about her relationship with Derek Jeter and them getting together even before her divorce with Tommy Mottola was finalised. Oprah asked what Mariah saw in Derek. Carey, who said that Derek’s presence had a very high purpose in her life, called him a catalyst to the process that she needed to get out of her relationship with Mottola. She also connected with her as he had similar racial roots but a more sorted out family than hers.

She explained that Jeter always had a very open mind towards her and that his family helped her in changing her viewpoint. She expressed how Derek’s family and their stability made her realise that her family’s biracial situation is the reason why it is dysfunctional. And it calmed her down to see another family that looked like hers but didn’t have the same issues.

Mariah Carey about children and fans

Carey then spoke about how her fans and children are the reason she understands unconditional love. They have helped her heal from the events of her past. She said that her twins Moroccan and Monroe help her get through things. She added that her moments with the two are 'pure and full of love'.

Mariah further mentioned that the connect she has with her fans also helps her from time to time. She said her fans make her feel like they know her and connect with her and they have always loved her and stood by her no matter what.

