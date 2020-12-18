Mariah Carey Shares Her Reaction On Christmas Ornaments Of Herself; Says, "Not Approved"

Singer Mariah Carey took to Twitter to react to a Christmas ornament of herself. It began when one of the singer’s fans Kyle Blaine took to Twitter on Thursday, December 17, 2020, to share that he and his husband do an ornament exchange every year. He revealed that he got an ornament from his spouse which resembles lMariah Carey from her 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas.

Kyle Blaine shared a picture of the Carey ornament and wrote, “My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey which is very festive”. As soon as the singer saw the picture, she went on to give her reviews and seems like she is not quite happy with it. Revealing details about the same, Mariah went on to re-tweet the post and wrote, “This is... Not approved and added a neutral face emoji (But it's the thought that counts)”. Check out the post below.

This is... Not approved 😐



(But it's the thought that counts) https://t.co/wMAOBQ2BgS — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 17, 2020

On seeing the post, netizens could not stop gushing over how hilarious the ornament and Mariah’s comment is. The tweet went on to garner likes, comments and retweets from netizens. Some of the users went on to share several laughing emojis. While some also went on to give their opinions on the tweet. One of the users wrote, “at least it’s your good side queen”. While the other one wrote, “Queen of Ornaments”. Check out a few comments below.

Queen of Ornaments 🎄 — Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) December 17, 2020

😂😂😂 at least it’s your good side queen 😉 — sam (@samlambily) December 17, 2020

Hahahahah — Gilbert (@spltn83) December 17, 2020

Hahahaha 😂😂😂 — FrankyFrank (@gottaluvmimi) December 17, 2020

Also read | Mariah Carey Reveals How She Wants Her Parcels Delivered Going Forward

Apart from the post, the singer went on to share another post revealing how she wants all her parcels delivered and it will definitely make you laugh. A video shared by Rex Chapman, of a FedEx delivery agent grooving to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas, to which Carey replied in the most intriguing way. Take a look at the tweet and what she had to say:

Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on 🎄😂 https://t.co/mMLybc9hL4 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 17, 2020

Also read | Mariah Carey Makes Shocking Revelations In Her Memoir 'The Meaning Of Mariah Carey'

About her most famous song

Earlier this year, the singer went all out to celebrate as her most loved Christmas song, All I Want For Christmas Is You lifted all the way to the top of Billboard Hot 100. The track broke the record of the longest climb to the throne. The winner of the Grammy award was given her nineteenth chart-topper, taking her closer to the all-time best show, currently owned by The Beatles (who landed 20 rulers during their time). The actor also went on to share a post about the same. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Mariah Carey Reveals Reason Behind Strange Tweet 'Thanksgiving Is Cancelled'; See Post

Also read | Mariah Carey Makes Serious Revelations In Her Memoir; Talks About Her Fling With Derek

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.