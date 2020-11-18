Mariah Carey Reveals How She Wants Her Parcels Delivered Going Forward

Singer Mariah Carey has made it clear how she wants all her parcels delivered and it will definitely make you laugh. A video was shared by Rex Chapman, of a FedEx delivery agent grooving to Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas, to which Carey replied in the most intriguing way. Have a look at the tweet and what she had to say:

Also Read: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Family Background, Children With Oprah Winfrey In An Interview

Mariah Carey shares how she wants her parcels delivered

Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on 🎄😂 https://t.co/mMLybc9hL4 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 17, 2020

Rex Chapman shared a video of a FedEx delivery agent who was dancing it off to All I Want For Christmas as he drove to deliver the parcels. He wrote in his tweet, “FedEx drivers poised for the holiday season...!” The video had Twiterrati laughing, while Mariah Carey had the most interesting reply to the tweet. She wrote in her tweet, “Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on.”

Mariah Carey’s memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’

Mariah Carey’s memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is co-written with Michaela Angela Davis and was published in September 2020. The book throws light on “her improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood, and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom".

Also Read: Mariah Carey's Fans Want Her To Release Her Secret 'alternative' Album; Read Here

The memoir of Mariah Carey will delve deep into her love life and the major events through her career. The singer was a part of The Oprah Winfrey show for the promotions of her book. Through the episode, she spoke about her upbringing and also about how she felt about her fans and kids. The book was released and made it to the stories on September 29, 2020. Carey has spoken in detail about her relationship with Tommy Mottola, her troubles with her family and about troubles with her sister. She also spoke about secretly writing, producing and singing background on an alt-rock album.

Also Read: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Nick Cannon Divorce In Her Memoir; Details Inside

Also Read: Mariah Carey Reveals Reason Behind Strange Tweet 'Thanksgiving Is Cancelled'; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.