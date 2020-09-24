Mariah Carey Speaks About Her First Divorce; Calls Derek Jeter As A 'catalyst'

Mariah Carey, in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, spoke about her divorce and how Derek Jeter played a crucial role in her life. She revealed that it was Derek who acted as a catalyst for her to take the decision to divorce Tommy Mottola, her first husband. The singer spoke highly of Jeter on the show.

Mariah Carey speaks about her divorce with Tommy Mottola

Also Read | Mariah Carey Expresses Desire To Be Part Of Iconic Drama 'Mean Girls' Sequel

Mariah Carey revealed during the interview that both she and Derek Jeter connected on so many levels. She then mentioned that he was the catalyst who helped her get out of the relationship she was in. She further stated that she and Derek Jeter shared a good friendship and therefore that played a key role in their relationship.

Also Read | Mariah Carey Sends In Best Wishes For Dan Levy After His Emmy Win; Latter Pours In Love

The show Oprah Conversation, which is exclusive to Apple TV, is where Mariah Carey spoke about how her divorce went down. The singer spoke about several instances which influenced her decision to opt for a divorce during the course of the show. She then also said that she wasn’t quite affected by the divorce and managed to do well.

Also Read | Mariah Carey Makes Serious Revelations In Her Memoir; Talks About Her Fling With Derek

Mariah Carey then added that when the spilt happened, she was not concerned as she did not look at it as having lost the love of her life. The singer clarified that initially, she used to think of Tommy Mottola in that way. However, the singer stated that at the time, she did not believe that she would find someone, therefore she thought in a certain way. During the course of the interaction with Oprah, Mariah Carey also went on to clear several doubts people had when her divorce took place.

Also Read | Mariah Carey Reveals Reason Behind Strange Tweet 'Thanksgiving Is Cancelled'; See Post

In a short snippet from the show, Mariah Carey mentions her ex-husband and Derek in the interview. Several fans of Mariah Carey are eager to watch her on the show and thus know more about her. She also mentioned that later on, she was happy with the healthy and functional dynamic that Jeter's family had. She added that it was due to them she changed her outlook on several things in general.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.