Mariah Carey Sends In Best Wishes For Dan Levy After His Emmy Win; Latter Pours In Love

At the Emmy Awards 2020, Schitt’s Creek stole the limelight as the show bagged 7 Emmy Awards this year. The lead of the show Dan Levy won numerous awards for his portrayal as David Rose in Schitt’s Creek. Recently, singer Mariah Carey took to her Twitter to appreciate Dan Levy after his Emmy 2020 win. The singer congratulated Dan Levy and also mentioned that he will always be her David Rose.

Dan Levy is a huge fan of Mariah Carey and his comment on her post just makes it more evident. He commented, “I Love You” on Mariyah Carey’s post. Dan Levy’s sister Sarah Levy who portrayed the role of Twyla in Schitt’s Creek also commented on the post. She wrote, ‘dead’ replying to Dan Levy and Mariah Carey’s tweets. Take a look at Mariah Carey’s Twitter update.

Congrats @danjlevy!!! 🤩🤩🤩 You'll always be my David Rose 😘 xoxo — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

I love you! — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 21, 2020

Dead. — Sarah Levy (@sarahlevy_) September 21, 2020

The same tweet was also shared on the official Instagram handle of Schitt's Creek. It was posted with the caption, "someone please check on Dan". Fans were in complete awe of this iconic moment. One of the users took a Schitt's Creek reference as he wrote, "CHECK ON HIM NOW. The nearest hospital is in Elmdale. Take him to the VET ASAP". There were many hilarious as well as beautiful reactions on this Levy-Carey moment.

Schitt's Creek's awards at Emmys 2020

At the 2020 Emmys, Levy took home multiple awards in the comedy category in a row, including Best Writing, Best Directing, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, before Schitt's Creek went on to win the big prize for Best Comedy Series. Not only did Dan Levy take home 3 Emmys, but he was also overwhelmed when his father Eugene Levy won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in Emmy Awards 2020.

Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara also bagged awards at the Emmys 2020. Annie aka Alexis was honoured with 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series' and Catherine who played the role of Moira Rose won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress' in a Comedy Series.

About Emmys 2020

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally announced to be organised at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the pandemic outbreak, the ceremony was later declared to be a virtual event. With a part of the audience being present at Microsoft Theater, the celebrities were all glammed up to showcase their Emmy looks virtually while sitting at home.

The award ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

