Mariah Carey's Net Worth Defines That She Can 'Make It Happen'; Check Details

Singer Mariah Carey has been active in the music industry for decades but her popularity doesn't seem to have faded in any sense. Recently, the singer has released her memoir named The Meaning of Mariah Carey which is a tell-all story of her life's tragedies and moments of happiness. However, amid her iconic status in the global music industry and the recent memoir release. Fans must be wondering how much the All I Want for Christmas singer is worth. Read below to know about singer Mariah Carey's net worth -

Mariah Carey's net worth details

As of 2020, according to StyleCaster, Mariah Carey is worth anywhere between $300 million and $520 million. The singer has not made public her financial details which makes it harder to water down to one specific amount. However, some of the details about her salary from multiple royalties and properties have been cumulated by many websites like the Insider & SyleCaster.

Back in 2015, Mariah had made her way to the highest-earning women in the music industry has brought in $27 million from her Vegas residency project. Mariah had signed a lucrative deal with Virgin Records where she was to deliver 5-CD albums in return of $23.5 million each.

However, the singer only ended up giving Virgin records one album titled Glitter and the record label in return paid her $28 million to null the deal. Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas soundtrack gets picked up seasonally almost every year since release, according to StyleCaster, the singer has earned over $60 million from the song itself.

Mariah Carey had also appeared in American Idol during the season 12 in 2012. The singer was already a bigshot back then thus amassed $450,000 per episode for a season which ran for 40 episodes leaving the singer with a payment of $18 million. Though Carey has managed to become a multimillionaire with her singing skills, she has also been a believer of giving back. The singer had donated a million dollars to a nonprofit summer program. Whereas, she has also become an ambassador for Yum! Foundation which aims at relieving world hunger.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

